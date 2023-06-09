Judge Aileen Cannon to Preside over Trump’s ‘Boxes Hoax’ Case

Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will reportedly preside over former President Donald Trump’s second indictment, the “Boxes Hoax” case.

The summons sent to Trump on Thursday listed Judge Cannon on the summons, people familiar with the summons told the Guardian. ABC News and CNN confirmed the Guardian‘s reporting.

Cannon granted Trump a special master during the investigation last year. Breitbart News reported that some left-wing scholars and legal experts were furious, lashing out against Judge Cannon, claiming that she acted out of political motives and was even an accomplice to “obstruction of justice.”

Some Republicans hold a favorable few of Judge Cannon.

“Judge Cannon is a great judge who I am very proud to have enthusiastically supported,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) told Breitbart News last year. “She received strong bipartisan support from both my judicial advisory commission and from the U.S. Senate. The attacks against her are just the latest example of hypocrisy from leftists and their media enablers who believe the only time it is acceptable to attack a judge is if that judge rules against what they want.”

The Guardian reported the summons also listed U.S. magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart. He approved the FBI warrant to search Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Largo, in August.

On Thursday evening, the Justice Department notified Trump of the indictment. Trump announced the news on Truth Social.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” Trump said, “even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania.”

“I’M AN INNOCENT MAN!” Donald Trump Responds to News of Indictment in Classified Docs Case:

Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

