Pollak: House Should Open Impeachment Investigation into Biden for Bribery

The U.S. House of Representatives should immediately vote to approve an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden on suspicion of bribery in the wake of new evidence emerging from the FBI’s 1023 form.

That document, handed over to Congress only after the House Oversight Committee threatened to charge FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt, reportedly describes a $5 million foreign scheme to bribe Biden.

As I wrote in March, there were already amble grounds to investigate Biden for bribery — one of only two crimes specifically mentioned in the Constitution as grounds for impeachment and removal from office.

At that time, the House Oversight Committee had just revealed that the Biden family received $3 million from a company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. There was no clear business purpose, nor goods traded.

That came on top of suspicions — first raised within the Obama administration itself — that there were conflicts of interest in allowing Biden run Ukraine policy while his son, Hunter, was paid by a corrupt Ukrainian firm.

And it came after revelations — suppressed by Silicon Valley and the mainstream media, but nonetheless damning — that Joe Biden had been part of a corrupt joint venture with a Chinese firm after leaving office.

The Department of Justice had slow-walked allegations against Biden and his family; Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to appoint a special counsel; and the mainstream media showed little interest in the facts.

So the case for an impeachment inquiry — with broader subpoena powers than an ordinary oversight inquiry — was strong. It is even stronger today. And with former President Trump facing flimsy indictment, it is urgent.

This is not just about retribution — though retribution is justified, since it is the only way to make Democrats see the evil of their ways. If they are prepared to use the law against the opposition, the opposition must react.

But this is also about the plain language of the Constitution. Joe Biden seems to have received foreign money, through shell corporations and family members, to influence his policies.

Now is the time. Have the vote.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.