The indictment of former President Donald Trump appears to be an “unequal application of justice,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, said in a statement following news of the former president’s indictment at the hands of federal prosecutors.

“This indictment certainly looks like an unequal application of justice. Nobody is above the law. Yet it seems like some are,” Barrasso said, noting the classified materials found in President Biden’s Delaware residence, as well as twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s email deletion scandal, as she had a private server in her home loaded with classified documents. Yet, neither Biden nor Clinton were held accountable, he observed.

“Large amounts of classified materials were found in President Biden’s garage in Delaware. No indictment. Hillary Clinton had a computer server in her house with classified documents. No indictment,” Barrasso said. “We are learning more and more about the ethical mess President Biden and his family were involved in. No indictments,” he continued, likely referencing the House Oversight Committee Republicans revealing that an FBI informant claims to have “two pieces of evidence that show President Joe Biden received $5 million after threatening to withold aid to Ukraine until a prosecutor probing the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings was fired,” as Breitbart News detailed.

“You can’t help but ask why this is happening. It feels political, and it’s rotten,” Barrasso added.

This indictment certainly looks like an unequal application of justice. Nobody is above the law. Yet it seems like some are. Read my full statement: pic.twitter.com/NBcezkoIux — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) June 9, 2023

Trump also pointed to the theme of unequal justice in his Truth Social post revealing the indictment on Thursday evening. Trump, deeming the latest scandal the “Boxes Hoax,” pointed out the great irony of the feds targeting him — the former president — given that Biden “has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.”

“I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM,” Trump continued, adding, “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”

Notably, Clinton used the indictment to, once again, mock Trump, promoting merchandise that reads, “But her emails.”

Bringing this back in light of recent news: Get a limited-edition But Her Emails hat and support @onwardtogether groups working to strengthen our democracy.https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/uSofeNjBxy — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 9, 2023

