Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt Endorses Ron DeSantis for President 

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for president on Saturday, touting the Florida governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as one of reasons why he is “confident” DeSantis will win the presidency.

“Governor DeSantis is a strong conservative and principled leader, and I am proud to endorse him for president,” Stitt said in a press release. “As fellow Governors during COVID, DeSantis did not surrender states’ rights and individual liberties over to groupthink.”

As governor, Stitt stood up to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), declaring he would “never force kids to get a COVID vaccine to go to school.”

“In this election cycle, Oklahomans will remember that DeSantis was one of the few who never backed down in the face of adversity, because DeSantis operated with dogged conviction and shared our values for a limited government and free country,” Stitt added.

Stitt’s endorsement came the same week that 20 Oklahoma state legislators endorsed DeSantis.

“As a proven leader, DeSantis has boldly delivered results for the people of Florida that laid the groundwork for a booming economy, an education system focused on student outcomes, and better infrastructure for working families,” Stitt added.

“To deliver these same results all across America and unwind the disastrous liberal mandates of the Biden administration is going to demand a candidate who can win and keep winning as a two-term president,” Stitt concluded. “I am confident that leader is Ron DeSantis.”

