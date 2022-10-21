“Regardless of what the CDC says, as long as I am governor, we will never force kids to get a COVID vaccine to go to school,” he said:

He is not the only governor to make this sort of declaration following the CDC’s move to update its list of recommendations. On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) also assured Floridians that “as long as I’m around,” children will not be subjected to coronavirus vaccine mandates.

“There’s been a lot of questions to our office about the CDC potentially adding COVID vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule. And I know a lot of parents are concerned about that because if that’s on the immunization schedule, the fear is that schools could potentially mandate your child to get a COVID shot even if that’s not something that you want to do,” DeSantis said, making it clear that it will not be the case in Florida under his leadership.

“So I just want to let everyone be clear, you know, as long as I’m around, as long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID Shot mandates for your kids,” he said, emphasizing that it is a parent’s decision — not the government’s.

