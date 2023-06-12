Eighty percent of Republican voters believe former President Donald Trump should be able to serve as president again if he is convicted of the classified document charges, while just 20 percent believe he should not be allowed to serve again, a Sunday CBS News/YouGov poll found.

On Friday, the Justice Department released the 49-page Trump indictment, detailing allegations that he and an aide, Waltine (“Walt”) Nauta, conspired to hide boxes containing classified documents, including sensitive national security secrets.

Seventy-six percent of Republican voters believe the indictment of former President Donald Trump is politically motivated, the poll revealed.

While the vast majority of Republicans believe the indictment is politically motivated, 12 percent say the documents are a national security risk. Another 12 percent say the indictment is both politically motivated and the documents represent a national security threat.

In addition, a majority of Republican voters say Trump’s indictment does not change their opinion of him. Sixty-one percent say Trump’s indictment will not change their view, while 14 percent say it improves their opinion. Eighteen percent say it “depends” and “it is for the worse.”

The poll also found Trump holds 61 percent support in the Republican primary, leading his top opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 38 points.

The poll sampled 1,798 respondents from June 9-10 with a 3.3 percent margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.