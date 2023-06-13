Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) questioned the Justice Department’s apparent double standard regarding its indictment of former President Donald Trump with the use of an audio recording as evidence, and the department’s perceived lack of inaction in investigating reported audio recordings detailing an alleged “bribery scheme” involving President Joe Biden.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Grassley revealed Monday that two audio recordings allegedly exist about an alleged pay-for-play scheme involving Biden and a foreign national for $5 million dollars. U.S. prosecutor David Weiss, who is investigating Hunter Biden, received the alleged evidence of the reported audio recordings, raising questions about what, if anything, is Weiss doing to investigate.

Meanwhile, the Trump indictment recounts a recorded conversation that Trump had with a writer who was interviewing him, in which the former president allegedly produced a secret Department of Defense document to refute claims by a general that Trump had wanted to attack another country.

Grassley drew a contrast between Special Counsel Jack Smith’s use of an audio recording as evidence against Trump and the DOJ’s perceived lack of interest in the alleged audio recordings of Biden.

“Special Counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump,” Grassley said.

“Well, what is U.S. Attorney Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to the high stakes bribery scheme?” he questioned.

Grassley said an FBI informant document possesses redacted references to a foreign national possessing 15 audio recordings of phone calls between himself and Hunter Biden and two audio recordings of phone calls between himself and then-Vice President Joe Biden:

The 1023 produced to the House Committees redacted [a] reference that [said] the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversation, with 17 such recordings. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, The foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then Vice President Joe Biden. These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case that he got into a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden. Based on the facts known to the Congress and the public, it is clear that the Justice Department the FBI haven’t nearly had the same laser focus on the Biden family.

Grassley’s bombshell statement came just one day before Trump will appear in federal court in Miami for an unprecedented court appearance, as it is the first time a former president will face federal charges in U.S. history.

