Former President Donald Trump unleashed on Special Counsel Jack Smith before his arraignment on Tuesday, calling him a “thug” and a “Trump hater.”

“This is the Thug, over turned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me,” he posted on Truth Social.

“He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably ‘planted’ information in the ‘boxes’ given to them. They taint everything that they touch, including our Country, which is rapidly going to HELL!”

Trump was responding to a National Pulse report that said Special Counsel Jack Smith’s wife made a “fawning documenty about Michelle Obama,” and was linked with George Soros and Hillary Clinton.

According to the report, his wife, Katy Chevigny, was responsible for producing Michelle Obama’s documentary “Becoming,” and is a supporter and donor to the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden. Her mother was reportedly a Senior Justice fellow at Soros’s Open Society Foundation, and also sat on the board of the Human Rights Defense Center, which received donations from an organization closely connected to Hillary Clinton.

Trump is expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. He is facing 37 charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office.

The indictment of Trump has deeply divided the country, with Democrats cheering and Republicans decrying a two-tiered justice system.

President Joe Biden himself was found to have taken many classified documents to his private home and office without having the authority to do so. Former Vice President Mike Pence was also found to have classified materials in his home. Despite former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton mishandling classified materials in 2016, the Justice Department declined to prosecute her.

