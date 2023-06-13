Former President Donald Trump said Americans “witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country,” during a speech hours after he was indicted on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of White House documents.

Trump appeared before a judge in federal court on Tuesday after federal prosecutors indicted him on 37 counts.

“Today we witnessed the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country. Very sad thing to watch,” Trump told a crowd of his supporters at Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey. “A corrupt sitting president had his top political opponent arrested on fake and fabricated charges, of which he and numerous other presidents would be guilty, right in the middle of a presidential election, in which he’s losing very badly.”

DONALD TRUMP: “Today we witnessed the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country” pic.twitter.com/7ZhF6UCnZ7 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 14, 2023

Trump called the U.S. Department of Justice’s indictment “election interference,” and likened it to “political persecution” seen in a “fascist or communist nation.”

“This is called election interference and yet another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election. More importantly, it’s a political persecution like something straight out of a fascist or communist nation,” Trump said.

Trump then said President Joe Biden will go down in history as the president who “tried to destroy American democracy.”

“This day will go down in infamy, and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as not only the most corrupt president in the history of our country, but perhaps even more importantly, the president who, together with a band of his closest thugs, misfits, and Marxists, tried to destroy American democracy,” Trump said.

