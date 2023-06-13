Nolte: Left’s War on Individualism — NY to Charge Cars up to $23 to Enter City

Democrat-run New York City is preparing to hit residents and visitors with a “congestion charge” of up to $23 per trip if they enter Lower Manhattan.

Naturally, the Biden administration is all for this:

President Joe Biden’s administration is set to allow New York City to move forward with a landmark program that will toll vehicles entering Lower Manhattan, after a public review period ends Monday. … In practice it works like any other toll, but because it specifically charges people to drive in the traffic-choked area below 60th street in Manhattan, it would be the first program of its kind in the United States. … The plan had been delayed for years, but it cleared a milestone last month when the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the release of an environmental assessment. The public has until Monday to review the report, and the federal government is widely expected to approve it shortly after.

By next spring, depending on what you are driving and how much traffic there is, New York’s Central Business District Tolling Program will hit you with a toll ranging from $9 to $23 for the pleasure of driving in the city. That’s each time. So if you forget something and have to run back home…. If you enjoy going home for lunch… If you have to pick your kids up from school at different times… Can you imagine?

“This program is critical to New York City’s long-term success,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY).

Of course, no one talks about the added congestion of people sitting and waiting to pass through the toll booth.

CNN—a left-wing propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and violence—described the fascist program as a “landmark” and says it could spread to other cities.

Everything the media and Democrats say to justify this is total BS. This program is nothing more than the camel nose in the tent. The camel itself is using all kinds of punitive laws to strip you of the autonomy and independence that comes with owning a car.

This is just the beginning. After the Democrat-run cities make it unaffordable to own a car, the federal interstates will set up toll booths with the same goal.

Go ahead, call me an alarmist. But if you do, you’ve forgotten who we are dealing with… Remember when Democrats told us gay marriage was only about loving who you love? Well, look at the Democrats now…Normalizing transvestites, transsexuals, and drag queens flashing little kids. Normalizing gay porn in elementary schools.

The automobile is the ultimate expression of individualism. The automobile allows Americans to escape Democrat-run cities and enjoy life in suburbs and small towns. This is anathema to how Democrats want to organize their Utopia, with all of us living in high-density block apartments and using only public transportation. They want a society of coders working from home, getting high on weed, and being spiritually fulfilled by Netflix.

The car is a direct threat to the Democrat war against individualism, so the left is coming for your car.

Laugh away. Call me paranoid. That’s what happened when I warned of the Pandora’s Box of gay marriage—and now Disney is openly grooming your kids, and Target is doing business with Satanists.