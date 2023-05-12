Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off her administration’s lifting of Title 42 by headlining the Democrat Party of Georgia’s “Spring Soiree” fundraiser on Friday.

Harris, named border czar by President Joe Biden in 2021, is scheduled to attend the “Spring Soiree” on Friday in Atlanta and the private fundraiser hosted by the Democrat National Committee (DNC). The events mark the beginning of their Biden-Harris campaign push to raise as much money as possible for the 2024 election cycle.

She will be attending the fundraisers instead of visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in her capacity as border czar, where 400,000 border crossers and illegal aliens are expected to come to the southern border every month, as the Biden administration puts an end to Title 42.

Title 42 was a federal public health authority that aimed to control the border, which expired at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The House Republicans passed legislation, H.R.2, on Thursday to codify some of former President Trump’s strictest border policies. But, the legislation still has to get through the Senate, and the White House has promised President Joe Biden will veto it.

Breitbart News’s John Binder noted in an explainer article about what happens when the Trump-era rules end that there will likely be roughly 400,000 border crossers and illegal aliens coming to the southern border every month, which exceeds the populations of some cities.

The New York Post reported that the vice president’s office was reluctant to share any specific plans she has to address the border crisis in the coming days. But, a White House official defended Harris’s engagement in plans.

[Harris] has been engaged and regularly briefed on preparations for the end of public health emergency measures — including Title 42 — while continuing to make progress addressing the root causes of migration from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Since Biden announced Harris would be the “Border Czar” in March 2021, Republicans have increasingly criticized her for her lack of effort and being hesitant to visit the border.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.