Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) shouted, “It’s your fault,” at President Joe Biden during the State of the Union Address when he raised concerns about fentanyl deaths.

“Fentanyl is killing more than 70,000 Americans a year,” Biden said before being interrupted by boos.

“It’s your fault,” Ogles yelled while Biden grinned at the Republican side of the aisle.

“Let’s launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale, and trafficking, with more drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border,” Biden continued. “Working with couriers like Fed Ex to inspect more packages for drugs. Strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking.”

Ogles told Politico he was one member who shouted at Biden for leaving the border wide open.

“He has left our border wide open and allowed our streets to be flooded with drugs, meanwhile 60% of women and children are raped trying to cross. Yes, it’s his fault,” he reiterated.

Biden’s homeland security chief Alejandro Mayorkas told the Washington Post in January the Biden administration is doing everything it can do to stop fentanyl from flowing over the border.

“We are doing that which needs to be done,” he claimed. “We have an across-the-board, full-press, doubling-down effort on this very dangerous [fentanyl] drug.”

Breitbart News reported Mayorkas’s comment came days after drug overdoses likely hit 107,477 deaths in the 12 months leading up to August 2022. That number is up 3.3 percent from the 12 months prior.

