San Francisco Retail Exodus Continues; Westfield Mall Stops Paying Mortgage

The exodus of major retailers from downtown San Francisco continues, as Westfield has stopped making payments on its mortgage for the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall and plans to leave the premises.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the Nordstrom store in downtown San Francisco decided to leave the city due to a change in “the dynamics of the downtown,” a subtle reference to crime and decreased foot traffic.

Nordstrom was the anchor tenant of the Westfield mall, which has prompted the owners to leave the mall, too.

Fox News reports:

Shopping center giant Westfield is walking away from its San Francisco Centre mall, becoming the latest major company to leave the California city amid rampant crime problems. Westfield confirmed to FOX Business Monday that the company and partner Brookfield Properties earlier this month stopped making payments on a $558 million loan securing the San Francisco Centre property.