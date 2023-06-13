Former President Donald Trump’s supporters sang “Happy Birthday” to him at his first address in Bedminster, New Jersey, after he appeared in federal court on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, in connection with the 37-count indictment that stems from his handling of White House documents.

Trump, who turns 77 Wednesday, spoke briefly about his upcoming birthday during his speech. Once Trump mentioned it, the crowd erupted with chants of the “Happy Birthday” song.

“Nice birthday. Wonderful birthday. They were saying, ‘Happy birthday.’ I was with I was with Eric and Laura, the kids, ‘Happy birthday Grandpa,’ and I say, ‘Oh great,’” Trump said. “I just got charged with — they want 400 years approximately. If you add them all up – a fake a fake – 400 years. ‘Oh, thank you, darling. That’s so nice.’”

After court on Tuesday, Trump made an impromptu stop at the famous Café Versailles in Miami, where Cuban American supporters similarly sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.