Watch Live: Outside Miami Courthouse Where Donald Trump Will Be Arraigned

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami after being indicted by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice.

Trump’s hearing is scheduled for 3PM Eastern on Tuesday. Last Thursday, the former president announced on Truth Social that he had been informed he world be indicted as a result of an investigation into alleged mishandling of classified documents. “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he wrote.

Trump also released a video later Thursday evening, declaring, “I’m an innocent man.”

Donald J. Trump / Truth Social

On Friday, the Department of Justice unsealed the indictment of Trump, revealing the charges against him. Special Counsel Jack Smith also made a statement, claiming, “We have one set of laws in this country and they apply to everyone.”