Evangelist Franklin Graham wished former President Donald Trump happy birthday on Wednesday — a day after Trump’s arraignment in Miami — adding that the Trump family would “appreciate” prayers given the events of the week.

“Today is President @realDonaldTrump’s 77th birthday! I hope that he can have a good birthday after all of the events in recent days,” Graham wrote.

“I know that he, Melania, and the family would appreciate your prayers. Happy Birthday President Trump!” he exclaimed.

Indeed, Trump’s 77th birthday fell a single day after his arraignment in south Florida, which occurred days after Trump publicly announced that federal prosecutors had indicted him as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the handling of White House documents. Many critics have pointed out the great irony of federal prosecutors going after Trump, given document scandals associated with both President Joe Biden and twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, both of whom were not prosecuted.

“A president, vice presidents [are] different when they receive their documents,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“He [Biden] had documents that old when he was a senator. And that’s not just all of it,” he said.

“You had the former first lady, Secretary of State U.S. Senator Hillary Clinton,” he said, noting that “nobody prosecuted” them.

As Breitbart News detailed:

“And on top of all of that, when did the timing of this happen?” he asked, noting the FBI whistleblower coming to Congress about a document regarding allegedly bribery concerning the current president when he was vice president.