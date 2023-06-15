Exclusive: Henry Eyring Announces Candidacy for Utah Rep. Chris Stewart’s Vacated Seat

Utah native Henry Eyring is announcing his candidacy for congress as a Republican for the long-held seat being vacated by Rep. Chris Stewart, who submitted his resignation at the end of last month.

Eyring, who made the announcement exclusively to Breitbart News, will officially declare his candidacy for Congress in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District and will seek the Republican Party’s nomination by competing at the Utah Republican Party Convention next week.

In the press release shared exclusively with Breitbart News, Eyring is described as a North Salt Lake-raised husband and father who is “pro-life, pro-family, and pro-liberty.”

He pursued his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University–Idaho and obtained a doctorate from Harvard Business School.

Eyring, a Utahn with “deep family roots” and a distinguished background in healthcare and education innovation, is aiming to focus on “protecting” families” and children from “harmful ideologies”

By bringing his expertise and “fresh conservative perspective” to Washington, DC, the congressional hopeful is seeking to defend constitutional rights and lower the cost of living “so families can thrive,” something he has long advocated for:

Throughout his career, Eyring has been a trailblazer in large healthcare and education systems, working tirelessly to enhance quality while reducing costs. Drawing on his experiences, he now seeks to apply the same mentality to cut waste in Washington and stand up against government overreach.

Having pulled his own children from public school in order to homeschool them, Eyring is a champion of parental rights in schools.

“This isn’t a hypothetical situation for our family,” he said. “Our young children were being introduced to ideas that are totally inappropriate and contradicted the values we have in the home.”

He has also expressed his commitment to job growth, lower inflation, and reducing the national debt “through a focus on producing more value with lower taxes.”

“I’ve spent my career working with organizations in Utah to get better results for patients, students, and citizens,” he noted. “We need people in Washington who know how to do that and can get better results for Utahns and our country.”

According to his campaign’s website, Eyring has led projects at University of Utah Health Care, advised congressmen and senators on health care policy, and taught college courses to train the rising generation at schools including Utah State University.

Eyring’s bid follows the announcement earlier this month of six-term House Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) that he plans to resign in order to help care for his wife.