White House Uses Opinion Writers to Combat Biden ‘Bribery’ Allegations 

Nearly a week of silence since the allegation, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House, finally tried to combat the “bribery” allegations leveled against Joe Biden by using opinion writers in the establishment media.

On Thursday, the FBI provided Congress with an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch. According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document also says the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations of them as an “insurance policy.”

Five days after the allegations, Sams posted his first tweet in response. He pointed to an opinion article written in the Hill by Kris Kolesnik to discredit Republican lawmakers. Kolesnik worked 10 years with the Department of the Interior’s Office of Inspector General.

“Brutal assessment by Grassley’s own former two-decade top oversight aide re: Grassley’s foray into la la land with Comer & the extreme MAGA House Republicans to attack POTUS,” Sams posted on Twitter.

“‘Why has he become so unrecognizably political?'” he quoted the article. “‘Perhaps it’s time to re-focus.'”

Brutal assessment by Grassley's own former two-decade top oversight aide re: Grassley's foray into la la land with Comer & the extreme MAGA House Republicans to attack POTUS "Why has he become so unrecognizably political?" "Perhaps it's time to re-focus"https://t.co/bFjZ3VoEUV — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) June 13, 2023

Sams also posted an opinion article by Washington Post‘s Philip Bump to attack Republicans over the allegations against Joe Biden.

“If you’re having a hard time following the House GOP’s meandering fact-free attack about President Biden and an unverified tip form at the FBI, you are not alone,” Sams claimed.

“It’s a real whopper. Fortunately, the @washingtonpost has broken down the facts in a clear way, so give it a read,” he added:

If you’re having a hard time following the House GOP’s meandering fact-free attack about President Biden and an unverified tip form at the FBI, you are not alone. It’s a real whopper. Fortunately, the @washingtonpost has broken down the facts in a clear way, so give it a read: https://t.co/elK0BOlwKn — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) June 14, 2023

Despite Sams’ efforts, Republicans appear to be winning the communications battle over the allegations.

According to polling, 52 percent of voters believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy, while just 31 percent said no. Another 15 percent were unsure.

