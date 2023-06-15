White House Uses Opinion Writers to Combat Biden ‘Bribery’ Allegations 

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House December 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden is traveling to Kentucky on Wednesday, where he will visit some of the towns hit hardest by the recent deadly tornados that …
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

The White House this week used opinion writers to combat the allegations against President Joe Biden of “bribery.”

Nearly a week of silence since the allegation, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the White House, finally tried to combat the “bribery” allegations leveled against Joe Biden by using opinion writers in the establishment media.

On Thursday, the FBI provided Congress with an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch. According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document also says the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations of them as an “insurance policy.”

Five days after the allegations, Sams posted his first tweet in response. He pointed to an opinion article written in the Hill by Kris Kolesnik to discredit Republican lawmakers. Kolesnik worked 10 years with the Department of the Interior’s Office of Inspector General.

“Brutal assessment by Grassley’s own former two-decade top oversight aide re: Grassley’s foray into la la land with Comer & the extreme MAGA House Republicans to attack POTUS,” Sams posted on Twitter.

“‘Why has he become so unrecognizably political?'” he quoted the article. “‘Perhaps it’s time to re-focus.'”

Sams also posted an opinion article by Washington Post‘s Philip Bump to attack Republicans over the allegations against Joe Biden.

“If you’re having a hard time following the House GOP’s meandering fact-free attack about President Biden and an unverified tip form at the FBI, you are not alone,” Sams claimed.

“It’s a real whopper. Fortunately, the @washingtonpost has broken down the facts in a clear way, so give it a read,” he added:

Despite Sams’ efforts, Republicans appear to be winning the communications battle over the allegations.

According to polling, 52 percent of voters believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy, while just 31 percent said no. Another 15 percent were unsure.

