U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors filed a motion on Friday to prevent former President Donald Trump from releasing any evidence shared with his legal team to the media during his prosecution stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of White House documents.

Trump appeared in federal court on Tuesday, where he was arraigned on 37 counts relating to Smith’s investigation.

“The Discovery Materials, along with any information derived therefrom, shall not be disclosed to the public or the news media, or disseminated on any news or social media platform, without prior notice to and consent of the United States or approval of the Court,” DOJ attorneys wrote.

The DOJ’s request for a protective order notes that some “materials also include information pertaining to ongoing investigations, the disclosure of which could compromise those investigations and identify uncharged individuals.”

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner told Law&Crime that DOJ attorney Jay Bratt’s proposed request “clearly leaves open the possibility that additional people will be charged.”

Aside from the former president, prosecutors also charged Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta.

The DOJ is requesting a protective order similar to one in effect in Trump’s criminal case arising out of Manhattan, where prosecutors allege the former president falsified business records.

At the time, Trump claimed the judge “violated” his First Amendment rights by implementing the protective order, which prohibits him from sharing evidence to “any news or social media platforms,” without the court’s prior approval.

“This is the protective order that Trump is going to find extraordinarily difficult to comply with,” Epner told Law&Crime.

The DOJ’s proposed protective order would also prohibit Trump from keeping a copy of the evidence against him and only allow him to review it in the presence of his lawyers.

“Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel’s staff,” the DOJ wrote. “Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material. Defendants may take notes regarding Discovery Materials, but such notes shall be stored securely by Defense Counsel.”

Although Judge Aileen Cannon oversees the criminal case, she submitted the DOJ’s request to Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the Mar-a-Lago search warrant.

