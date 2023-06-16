Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is in talks to comply with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena regarding his knowledge of the Biden family’s alleged $10 million Ukraine “bribe” and additional Biden family business transactions.

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee requested Archer testify Friday, but he is instead negotiating a later deposition, a source familiar with the situation told Breitbart News.

Archer, a Biden family business associate and Hunter’s “best friend in business,” was in legal trouble in 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and was ordered to pay a $43,954,416.75 judgment to the victims.

Prior to his arrest, Archer served in 2014 with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company. Archer was also photographed playing golf with then-Vice President Joe Biden in Southhampton, New York, in 2014. In 2016, Archer resigned from Burisma’s board after his arrest.