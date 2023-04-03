House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said Monday he is “concerned” about a government document Hunter Biden sent Burisma officials that could have originated from the troves of classified information that President Joe Biden mishandled.

Speaking with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, Comer raised concerns that the family’s “influence peddling” could be connected to Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified information.

“We don’t the know the true extent of what he [Joe Biden] has done,” Comer said. “All we know is he had classified documents scattered all over the place dating back to the time as U.S. senator.”

“There is one document in particular that I can tell you from my investigation of Biden family influence peddling that we are very concerned about with respect to the document that Hunter Biden sent to officials at Burisma in Ukraine,” Comer said.

“It was a government document. We are concerned that it may have been one of the classified documents,” he added.

President Biden is under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Hur in connection with classified documents found at his Wilmington home and in his office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC. According to a CNN source, the classified documents found at Biden’s “private office” pertain to Iran, the U.K., and Ukraine, where the Biden family conducted business deals.

In 2017, Hunter was paid $83,000 per month to be on the board of Burisma. He was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014 with no prior experience in the energy sector or Ukraine. In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. In 2017, Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden left the White House as then-Vice President, having himself visited Ukraine six times in seven years.

Critics of the Biden family have suspected a connection between the family’s foreign business dealings and classified info. But Comer’s concern, if proven true, would be politically devastating for Joe Biden, who is riddled with political scandal.

“As you know there is a two-tiered system of justice in America,” Comer explained. “[Look] how Donald Trump is treated for the apparent mishandling of classified documents versus Joe Biden,” Comer said. “Donald Trump was cooperating with National Archives, yet [they] raided him.”

Joe Biden’s classified document scandal leaked to CBS News on January 9, weeks after the initial trove was found by Biden’s personal lawyers on November 2. The establishment media has reported at least three times that Biden and the DOJ agreed to hide the scandal from public view with likely no plans to disclose it.

It is unclear why Biden’s attorneys were initially searching his papers when they found his allegedly illegally stashed documents. The White House has failed to provide the initial reason or cause for the search.