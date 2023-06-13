House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Biden Family Associate Devon Archer

The House Oversight Committee announced late Monday it has subpoenaed Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, to appear for a deposition to Congress this Friday.

“Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation as he was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions involving foreign nationals and foreign companies,” the committee’s official Twitter account said.

“Mr. Archer is associated with corporate entities that the Committee has identified and the Biden family’s role in each of them. Furthermore, he has significant information regarding the purpose of these companies and knowledge of relevant documents related to the Committee’s investigation. We look forward to hearing from him,” it added.

🚨NEW SUBPOENA🚨@RepJamesComer subpoenaed Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, to appear for a deposition on Friday, June 16, 2023. Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation as he was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 13, 2023

CBS News’s Catherine Herridge posted the subpoena to Twitter.

Archer was convicted in February 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $43,954,416.75. In April, the government sought to garnish funds from his accounts after he failed to pay.