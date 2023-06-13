House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Biden Family Associate Devon Archer

The House Oversight Committee announced late Monday it has subpoenaed Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, to appear for a deposition to Congress this Friday.
“Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation as he was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions involving foreign nationals and foreign companies,” the committee’s official Twitter account said.
“Mr. Archer is associated with corporate entities that the Committee has identified and the Biden family’s role in each of them. Furthermore, he has significant information regarding the purpose of these companies and knowledge of relevant documents related to the Committee’s investigation. We look forward to hearing from him,” it added.
🚨NEW SUBPOENA🚨@RepJamesComer subpoenaed Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, to appear for a deposition on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Mr. Archer’s testimony is critical to the Committee’s investigation as he was Hunter Biden’s business partner in a number of transactions…
— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 13, 2023
CBS News’s Catherine Herridge posted the subpoena to Twitter.
NEW: @RepJamesComer house GOP oversight issues subpoena for former Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer for deposition this week. No immediate comment Archer’s attorney. pic.twitter.com/LHfQ2129Tc
— Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 12, 2023
Archer was convicted in February 2022 for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and sentenced to a year and a day in prison and ordered to pay $43,954,416.75. In April, the government sought to garnish funds from his accounts after he failed to pay.
Archer served in 2014 with Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine-based energy company now at the center of bribery claims being investigated by the House Oversight Committee. In 2016, Archer resigned from Burisma’s board after his arrest.
Archer was infamously photographed in 2014 playing golf with then-Vice President Joe Biden in Southhampton, New York.
The photo raised serious questions regarding the extent to which Biden was aware of his beleaguered son’s overseas business deals — something he claimed as a presidential candidate that he has never discussed with his son.
“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden told reporters during a campaign stop in Iowa
The subpoena came shortly after Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) took to the Senate floor to question why the FBI redacted a portion of an interview with an informant before showing it to the House Oversight Committee that said a foreign national, believed to be the Burisma CEO, had 15 audio recordings of phone calls with Hunter Biden and two with Biden himself.
