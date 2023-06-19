Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore (R) has been accused of using his position to secure sexual favors, according to a lawsuit.

The allegations against Tim Moore erupted after Scott Lassiter, a Wake County assistant principal and former state House candidate, filed a lawsuit claiming that the state representative had an affair with his wife, Jamie Liles Lassiter, who currently serves as executive director of the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

North Carolina allows spouses to pursue civil damages against those who allegedly destroyed marriages due to acts of adultery.

Lassiter alleges in his lawsuit that his wife’s affair with Moore “revealed a perverse form of symbiosis,” charging that the lawmaker persuaded his wife “to engage in degrading acts to satisfy his desires, recognizing that Mrs. Lassiter hoped her acquiescence to his demands would result in Defendant Tim Moore supporting favorable action for the organization she represents.”

Lassiter further claims that his wife engaged in “degrading sexual acts” with Moore, including “group sexual activity with others over whom he had power or influence.”

“She feared ending the relationship with Defendant Tim Moore would result in losing her job,” alleges Lassiter.

Lassiter said that his wife confessed to the affair after he caught her in the act. Both Tim Moore and Lassiter’s wife have denied the accusations, calling it a “baseless lawsuit from a troubled individual.”

Jamie Liles Lassiter claimed:

To be clear, I’m a strong professional woman, and the only person who has ever abused me or threatened my career was my soon-to-be ex-husband. Our marriage was a nightmare, and since I left him it has gotten worse. We are reaching the end of our divorce process and this is how he’s lashing out.

She further charged that the accusations are “not only false but impossible as we’ve been separated with a signed separation document for years.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.