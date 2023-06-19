Poll: Majority of Voters Say Joe Biden Took a $5M Bribe 

A majority of voters believe President Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch, a recent Harvard/HarrisX poll found.

The poll asked respondents, “Do you think Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe when he was Vice President, or is that a false charge?”

Overall, 57 percent said Biden took a bribe, while 43 percent said he did not.

RELATED VIDEO — Joe Biden Snaps at Reporter over “Big Guy” Question: “Why’d You Ask Such a Dumb Question?”:

Among those who doubt whether Biden took a bribe, 72 percent of Democrats, 43 percent of independents, and 13 percent of Republicans say he did not.

A majority of independents say Biden took a bribe, along with 28 percent of Democrats and 87 percent of Republicans.

The poll sampled 2,090 registered voters from June 14-15. The margin of error was not provided.

In June, the FBI provided Congress with an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma Holdings.

According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document said Zlochevsky also kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden as an “insurance policy.”

A source with knowledge of the FBI’s informant document told Breitbart News the Bidens not only asked for the alleged bribe, but “coerced” Zlochevsky into allegedly paying them.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a member of the House Oversight Committee, told Breitbart News the FBI’s informant document depicts Zlochevsky telling the informant that the alleged payments of the bribes would take ten years to unravel.

She also said the document indicated Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board earned him about $80,000 per month, representing monthly installments of a $5 million total cut owed Hunter Biden in the deal with his father.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.