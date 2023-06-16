Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden allegedly “coerced” a Burisma executive into paying them $10 million in bribes, a source familiar with the FBI’s informant document confirmed to Breitbart News.

Last week, the FBI provided Congress with an FBI informant document that alleged Joe Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian oligarch. According to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the document said the founder of Burisma, Mykola Zlochevsky, who allegedly paid Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, kept 17 audio recordings of his conversations with them as an “insurance policy.” A source with knowledge of the FBI’s informant document told Breitbart News the Bidens not only asked for the alleged bribe but “coerced” Zlochevsky into allegedly paying them. Breitbart News also confirmed reporting by the Federalist that detailed the timeline of events between Zlochevsky and the Bidens in which Zlochevsky allegedly told the FBI informant, a confidential human source (CHS), the Bidens used coercion to rake in $10 million:

In the FD-1023 from June 30, 2020, the confidential human source summarized earlier meetings he had with Zlochevsky. According to the CHS, in the 2015-2016 timeframe, the CHS, who was providing advice to Zlochevsky, told the Burisma owner to stay away from the Bidens. Then, after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential contest, the CHS asked Zlochevsky if he was upset Trump won. Zlochevsky allegedly told the CHS he was dismayed by Trump’s victory, fearing an investigation would reveal his payments to the Biden family, which included a $5 million payment to Hunter Biden and a $5 million payment to Joe Biden. According to the CHS, the Burisma executive bemoaned the situation, claiming the Bidens had “coerced” him into paying the bribes. The CHS responded that he hoped Zlochevsky had taken precautions to protect himself. Zlochevsky then allegedly detailed the steps he had taken to avoid detection, stressing he had never paid the “Big Guy” directly and that it would take some 10 years to unravel the various money trails. It was only then that Zlochevsky mentioned the audio recordings he had made of the conversations he had with Hunter and Joe Biden, according to the CHS.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a member of the House Oversight Committee, told Breitbart News last week that the FBI’s informant document depicts Zlochevsky telling the informant that the alleged payments of the bribes would take ten years to unravel. She also said the document indicated Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board earned him about $80,000 per month, representing monthly installments of a $5 million total cut owed Hunter Biden in the deal with his father.

Despite the allegations, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) believes the FBI has taken little to no action on the informant’s information. The stonewalling triggered Comer to issue two more bank subpoenas last week, along with a demand for Devon Archer to testify. Archer is a Biden family business associate and Hunter Biden’s “best friend in business.”

As Comer “follows the money,” Republican lawmakers demanded transparency from Joe Biden regarding his 2017 tax returns, in which his entity, “CelticCapri Corp,” listed nearly $10 million in revenue without specifying revenue line items.

While it is apparently “common” for personal tax returns to not list line item income of S Corporation entities, the lack of detail should raise concern for House investigators, according to Jerry Allison, a CPA of Allison Financial Services who practiced accounting for over 30 years.

“You’re looking at a tax return that has $10 million dollars in cash that came from a mystery source,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.