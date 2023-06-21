House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) scheduled a Thursday morning closed door meeting to vote on unsealing IRS whistleblower evidence of alleged Justice Department political interference in the Hunter Biden tax probe, which may have resulted in the “sweetheart” plea deal for the president’s son on Tuesday.
On the same day Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two federal tax violation charges and one violation of gun laws, Smith scheduled a vote to make public the testimony and evidence from IRS whistleblowers, including FBI supervisory criminal agent Gary Shapley.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) testifies as the House Rules Committee prepared the debt limit bill, The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, for a vote on the floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The information Smith also wants to make public are multiple instances of alleged political interference in which the Justice Department “thwarted, hampered or interfered” with the IRS tax investigation.
WATCH — IRS Whistleblower Speaks Publicly for First Time, Says DOJ Intervened to Slow-Walk Hunter Probe to “Benefit” Him:
Sources familiar with Shapley’s testimony told Just the News that Shapley gave the committee 23 pages of information that sheds light on the “evidence and predicate for the original investigation into the taxes and overseas finances” of Hunter Biden, including at least three major revelations:
DOJ allowed the statute of limitations to expire on alleged tax crimes dating before 2017 that involved hundreds of thousands of dollars more in undeclared federal tax income, including some from foreign firms like Ukraine’s Burisma Holdings dating to 2014.
The IRS criminal investigation team was not told the FBI had exploited emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop it seized in 2019 that showed he was aware as late as 2017 that he had not paid taxes on at least $400,000 in income from Burisma from three years earlier.
The IRS team was unaware that the FBI had a trusted confidential human source who began reporting in 2017 allegations that Joe Biden had engaged in a $10 million bribery scheme involving Ukraine and Burisma, a bombshell revelation recently confirmed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer who saw the FD-1023 informant report from the FBI.
“Ways and Means Committee members have received multiple whistleblower reports of misconduct at the IRS and other agencies regarding interference and government abuse in the handling of a matter involving a high-profile individual,” Smith said in a statement. “If the federal government is not treating all taxpayers equally, Congress has a duty to hold agencies accountable by providing transparency and bringing new facts to light.”
“That is why during Thursday’s session we will follow where the facts lead and will release the appropriate details afterward. The balance of justice must not be skewed in favor of the wealthy and the politically connected,” he concluded.
