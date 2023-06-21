WATCH – Durham Slaps Down Democrat: ‘I Respect My Family, and My Lord’

Special Counsel John H. Durham responded curtly Wednesday to Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN), after the latter said that he had ruined his “reputation” by refusing to turn his investigation into a probe into Russia “collusion.”

Durham was testifying at the House Judiciary Committee about his recent report, which concluded that the Department of Justice never had evidence to justify the collusion investigation, which he said should not have happened. Democrats pushed back, and many claimed — contrary to the findings of two separate special counsel investigations — that there was, in fact, evidence to support the Russia collusion conspiracy theory.

Cohen pursued Durham, claiming that he should have included information from a grand jury report by then-Attorney General William Barr. (Barr is prevented by statute from revealing the grand jury proceedings.)

“You had a good reputation,” Cohen said in questioning Durham. “That’s why the two Democrats supported you. But the longer you hold on to Mr. Barr, and this report that Mr. Barr gave you as special counsel, your reputation will be damaged, as everybody’s reputation who gets involved with Mr. Trump is damaged. He’s damaged goods. There’s no good dealing with him, because you will end up on the bottom of a pyre.”

Durham attempted to respond, but Cohen’s time had expired. He was the given an opportunity to respond by committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). He declared:

Special Counsel John Durham gives a PERFECT response to an angry tirade by Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen: "My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect and my family and my Lord, and I'm perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir." pic.twitter.com/Cp7XBBQuJp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 21, 2023

“My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect: my family, and my Lord, and I am perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, Sir.”

