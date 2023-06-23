The crowd at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy conference went wild after North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a gubernatorial candidate in his state, emphatically endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

This nation needs a fighter, someone who is willing to go on to the world stage, walk in boldly, strongly, waving the American flag saying, ‘The Americans are here and we are in charge again. And we’re going to lead this world into the future with freedom,'” he said.

“That’s what America needs and that is why on this stage, today, I’m endorsing Donald J. Trump as the President of the United States of America 2024,” he said to wild applause.

The Hill noted that Robinson’s announcement generated “some of the largest applause” during the event thus far.

Trump expressed his gratitude on Truth Social, sharing a clip of Robinson’s endorsement.

“THANK YOU LT. GOV. MARK ROBINSON! WE WILL NOT LET NORTH CAROLINA DOWN. MAGA!!!” he exclaimed.

Contrast that with the reaction to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s speech, as some members of the crowd booed the presidential hopeful after he used his address to attack Trump.

“Why am I running for president of the United States?” Christie asked. “I’m running because [Trump’s] let us down. He has let us down because he’s unwilling — he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made.”

“Any of the faults that he has, and any of the things that he’s done,” he continued, as some members of the crowd became audibly irritated.

“And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership,” Christie stated as members of the audience booed him.

“And I— you can boo all you want, but here’s the thing. Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do. People have to stand up and take accountability for what they do,” Christie continued, garnering a small applause from some in the audience.

“I cannot stand by, and as soon as I’ve started to be critical. After all of that, they offered me White House Chief of Staff, now what he does is call me names. And belittle me,” Christie said.

Chris Christie got booed at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference. Trump chants broke out in the chamber. pic.twitter.com/oHeDbmj8o1 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 23, 2023

Notably, the endorsement coincides with Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign team preparing to announce that he has won the endorsements of over half of Pennsylvania’s House GOP delegation.