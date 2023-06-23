House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced his support of House Republicans’ efforts to expunge both of former President Donald Trump’s impeachments.

“Yeah, because, look, I voted against both impeachments,” McCarthy told reporters on Friday when asked if he supports expunging both of Trump’s impeachments.

McCarthy said Trump’s first impeachment, which came after Trump’s 2019 phone call to Ukrainian leaders, was “not based on true facts.” He added that Trump’s second impeachment, which came after the January 6 Capitol Riot, was “on the basis of no due process.”

“I think it is appropriate, just as I thought before, that you should expunge it because it never should have gone through,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy then drew attention to the latest revelations from the IRS whistleblower about President Joe Biden and his family’s business dealings.

“So what about at 10:23 today that said an individual had to pay the Biden family and he had to use shell companies to pass it through,” McCarthy noted. “Is that more than a phone call?”

“And what about what we just found from Jason Smith, where now you have DOJ warning Hunter Biden ahead of time,” McCarthy added. “You now have 51 individuals, who when they had a laptop that had been classified certification — that you’re talking to former CIA directors and others— lie to the American public before an election, saying that that was Russia collusion.”

“At the same time you have a number of items that if I raise the bar to an impeachment with the same level that the Democrats did, I think there’d be a lot of times impeachment,” the House Speaker continued.

McCarthy’s comments come as House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced resolutions on Thursday to expunge former Trump’s Articles of Impeachments.

As Breitbart News reported:

Stefanik’s resolution aims to expunge Trump’s impeachment concerning January 6. She asserts the facts and circumstances upon which the House Democrats impeached Trump did not meet the burden of proving that Trump committed “high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” She also argues the impeachment did not establish that Trump engaged in an “insurrection or rebellion against the United States.” … Greene’s resolution focuses on Trump’s 2019 impeachment regarding the “perfect phone call.” Greene argues Trump was wrongfully accused of misconduct, demonstrated by the information revealed in the FBI informant document that alleges Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe. The resolution asserts the articles of impeachment did not meet the burden of proof of “high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

“I’m proud to work with Chairwoman Elise Stefanik on our joint resolutions to correct the record and clear President Trump’s good name,” Greene said.

Breitbart News’s Ashley Oliver contributed to this report.

