Photographs on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop place him at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on the day he sent his Chinese business partner threatening text messages wherein he referenced his father several times, according to a report.

Biden had sent his Chinese business partner Henry Zhao, a Chinese energy conglomerate linked to Chinese intelligence, an aggressive text message on Juley 30, 2017, that said:

I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. All too often people mistake kindness for weakness — and all too often I am standing over top of them saying I warned you. From this moment until whenever he reaches me.

He sent a subsequent message that said:

I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father. I sure hope whatever it is you are doing is very very important.

The text messages were released Thursday by House Ways and Means Committee Republicans, as part of transcripts from IRS whistleblowers who had investigated Biden and alleged they were retaliated against by the Biden administration for looking into the president’s son.

President Joe Biden in 2016 admitted that his son, Hunter Biden, had access to his Delaware garage, where stashed classified documents were unearthed by the president’s attorney on Thursday. https://t.co/qCT2CWsdLE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 13, 2023

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Hunter Biden was at his father’s residence the day he sent that text message. Hours after Biden sent that message, he was pictured at Joe Biden’s Delaware home, sitting behind the wheel of his father’s 1967 Corvette Stingray with family members.

As the WFB reported:

If Joe Biden was sitting next to his son as he sent the message as it suggests, it would be a fatal blow to the president’s repeated claims that he never discussed overseas business deals with his son, and the photographs of Hunter Biden at what appears to be a family gathering at the Delaware home is the strongest indication that he was in close proximity to his father when he threatened the Chinese businessman. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Hunter wrote Zhao a few days later on Aug. 2, 2017, “[m]y family sends their best wishes and looks forward to playing some golf when the director has time.”

Zhao then responded, “[b]est regards to you, Jim and VP” — an apparent reference to then-former Vice President Joe Biden and his brother, Jim Biden.

