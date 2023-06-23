Watch Live: Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority 2023 Conference

The Faith & Freedom Coalition will hold their Road to Majority 2023 conference this weekend in Washington, DC.

“For the past twelve years, the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference has empowered conservative activists to fight for their values at the polls and in the public arena,” the event description explains. “Designed to forge a path toward a pro-family majority, the conference equips attendees with the knowledge and connections they need to drive engagement and voter turnout. This year’s timely gathering will accelerate conservatives further down the road to majority ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”

The conference will feature a variety of conservative speakers through Friday and Saturday, including presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Larry Elder, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Chris Christie, and former President Donald Trump.

Other speakers scheduled to appear include Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Joni Ernst, Rep. Steve Scalise, Rep. Byron Donalds, Dr. Alveda King, and Kari Lake.