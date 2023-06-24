Train Carrying Hazardous Materials Derails into Yellowstone River 

A freight train carrying hazardous material derailed into Yellowstone River after a bridge collapsed in Montana early Saturday morning, officials announced.

Officials said the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. while the train was traveling westbound near Reed Point, Montana. Four of the derailed railcars carried molten sulfur, and three carried hot asphalt, Emergency Management for Yellowstone County director K.C. Williams told ABC News.

The train crew was reported as safe, and Montana officials reported no injuries from the bridge collapse.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) said he was “monitoring the situation” in a statement on social media.

I’m monitoring the train derailment in Stillwater County, and the state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs. — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) June 24, 2023

Montana Rail Link spokesman Andy Garland said “several” tank cars were partially submerged in the Yellowstone River early Saturday.

“The safety of our employees and the public remains our top priority,” Garland said. “We are committed to addressing any potential impacts to the area as a result of this incident and working to understand the reasons behind the accident.”

Drinking water in Yellowstone County is not currently affected, according to Williams, but officials still shut down drinking water intakes downstream as they evaluated the situation.

As Associated Press reporter saw yellow liquid pouring out of the tank cars.

The incident in Montana is just the latest train derailment to occur across the county on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s watch.

As the Daily Mail reported in February when another train derailment in Nebraska occurred:

The East Palestine and Nebraska derailments are among more than a dozen train wrecks that have been reported across the US since the start of the year, leading embattled Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg to announce that he is now planning to visit the site of the toxic derailment in Ohio, 18 days after the disaster.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the Montana bridge’s collapse.

“Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting. There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County,” Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services said in a statement. “Precautions are being put in place. Local Fishing Accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions.”

