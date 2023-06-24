Watch Live: National Celebrate Life Day at the Lincoln Memorial

Various pro-life groups will host a National Celebrate Life Day rally at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday on the one-year anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The event’s description reads:

You witnessed history with the fall of Roe v. Wade, now make history by joining us at the Lincoln Memorial on the first anniversary of Roe’s reversal on Saturday, June 24th. Let’s celebrate one of the greatest days in American history, honor past heroes, and resolve to not rest until every preborn American is protected from the injustice of abortion. By uniting and demanding “The 14th Amendment for All” will we make America abortion free!

Speakers will include former Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Alveda King, President of Students for Life of America Kristan Hawkins, Live Action President Lila Rose, and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.