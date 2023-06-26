House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) exclusively told Breitbart News the IRS whistleblower accusations of political interference leveled against the Department of Justice (DOJ) on behalf of the Biden family are “disgusting, although not surprising,” vowing “transparency, accountability, and true justice brought to the American people.”

On Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee released bombshell testimony from two IRS whistleblowers. The whistleblowers raised at least 13 new allegations against the DOJ and the Biden family, including preventing United States Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden.

“It is disgusting, although not surprising, that Biden’s politicized, corrupt DOJ is involved in a heinous cover-up in the tax fraud investigation of Hunter Biden,” Stefanik said.

She also promised to hold the “Biden Crime Family” and the Justice Department accountable for the alleged wrongdoing, calling it an “unprecedented betrayal of the American people.”

“The Biden Crime Family Saga is being fully exposed for their unprecedented betrayal of the American people, and we are going to ensure that there is transparency, accountability, and true justice brought to the American people immediately,” she said.

Throughout the investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed Weiss had the autonomy to bring charges against Hunter Biden. But Garland also said in March he would have to authorize those potential charges.

“I certainly understand that some have chosen to attack the integrity of the Justice Department as components and its employees by claiming that we do not treat like cases alike,” he claimed Friday. “This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy and essential to the safety of the American people. Nothing could be further from the truth.”

According to IRS whistleblowers, Weiss wanted to bring charges in two separate locations against the Hunter Biden but was denied. Weiss also went to Garland and asked for a special counsel, the whistleblowers alleged, but Garland refused to name one. The special counsel could have provided a degree of separation between President Joe Biden and his DOJ.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday signaled an impeachment inquiry of Garland could be imminent if the whistleblower allegations are true.

We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers' allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into… https://t.co/Q3LLeJhW85 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 25, 2023

On July 26 Hunter Biden will appear before a judge, who will presumably accept the plea deal. Hunter Biden’s lawyer claimed in an interview with MSNBC that no additional allegations of wrongdoing alleged by Republicans could ever be brought against the president’s son if the plea is accepted.

