House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Sunday signaled that an impeachment inquiry of Attorney General Merrick Garland would be imminent if whistleblower allegations that U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss wanted to appoint a special counsel in the Department of Justice’s Hunter Biden probe are true.

McCarthy retweeted allegations made by the whistleblower, IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent Gary A. Shapley Jr, noting if his allegations are true, “this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

His retweet included a post from Washington Examiner Chief Correspondent Byron York, who noted that Shapley alleged Weiss wanted charges against Biden to be brought in Washington, DC. Moreover, York included Shapley’s legal team’s claim that during an October 7, 2022, meeting at Weiss’s office, six witnesses observed him state that he “did not have authority to charge in other districts and had thus requested special counsel status.”

The claim, which came on Friday, added:

Those six witnesses include Baltimore FBI Special Agent in Charge Tom Sobocinski and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ryeshia Holley, IRS Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gary Shapley and Special Agent in Charge Darrell Waldon, who also independently and contemporaneously corroborated Mr. Shapley’s account in an email, now public as Exhibit 10, following p. 148 of his testimony transcript. Mr. Shapley would have no insight into why Mr. Weiss’s would make these statements at the October 7, 2022 meeting if they were false. That Mr. Weiss made these statements is easily corroborated, and it is up to him and the Justice Department to reconcile the evidence of his October 7, 2022 statements with contrary statements by Mr. Weiss and the Attorney General to Congress.

However, on the same day, Garland denied that Weiss ever asked him for a special counsel to be appointed in the matter, as Breitbart News reported:

“I don’t know how it would be possible for anybody to block him from bringing a prosecution given that he has this authority. He was never told no. I’m saying he was given complete authority to make all decisions on his own,” he continued. “The only person with authority to make somebody a special counsel or refuse to make somebody a special counsel is the Attorney General. Mr. Weiss never made that request to me.”

Garland added, “I would support Mr. Weiss explaining or testifying on these matters when he deems appropriate.”

McCarthy said Sunday that the facts need to come to light, “and that includes reconciling these clear disparities.”

“U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee,” he added.