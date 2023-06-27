Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is halting a program that offers taxpayer-subsidized health care benefits to illegal aliens after realizing the tremendous cost to the state’s taxpayers.

The program, which secures taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits for illegal aliens, was launched last year with help from Pritzker. As Breitbart News reported, Republicans across Illinois had warned the program would soon cost taxpayers billions in costs.

Today, close to 700,000 illegal aliens live in the sanctuary state of Illinois.

This week, Pritzker announced he will now have to quasi-halt the program starting next month, keeping it in place only for a certain number of older illegal aliens, because the costs are too high for taxpayers to bear.

“We need to make sure we are living within our fiscal limits in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said this week. “That is something that wasn’t done for a lot of years.”

In April, State Rep. Norine Hammond (R) said that “dramatic growth” in Illinois’s illegal alien population and their enrollment for healthcare benefits “will require nearly a billion dollars in general revenue funds to support this program in Fiscal Year 2024.”

The announcement comes as research recently showed the extent to which health benefits for illegal aliens are costing American taxpayers.

A House Homeland Security Committee report revealed that illegal aliens are leaving Americans with billions of unpaid medical bills by arriving at community hospitals and passing on all the costs to local taxpayers.

In Yuma, Arizona, for instance, executives with the Yuma Regional Medical Center said that in just one year, taxpayers were left with $26 million in unpaid medical bills from illegal aliens who showed up to the hospital requesting free care.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.