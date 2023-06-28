Despite Martha’s Vineyard’s deeply liberal sensibilities, only four of 49 illegal aliens remain on the island after having been flown there by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last year, the New York Times reveals.

In September 2022, DeSantis garnered worldwide attention when he sent two flights of 49 illegal aliens to the ultra-liberal elite island of Martha’s Vineyard where the likes of former President Obama has a $12 million estate.

Quickly after the illegal aliens arrived, officials on Martha’s Vineyard declared a “humanitarian crisis” and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) intervened to bus nearly all of illegal aliens off the island to Joint Base Cape Cod. Many have ended up in other locations since.

“At some point in time, they have to move from here to somewhere else,” a local official said at the time. In the 2020 presidential election, the island voted 84 percent for President Joe Biden, further securing its status as a deep blue fixture of New England’s elite.

The New York Times now reveals that despite Martha’s Vineyard’s liberal bona fides, just four of the 49 illegal aliens initially flown to the island have stayed.

The Times reports:

It has been nine months since the government of Florida, under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, chartered two flights from Texas that picked up Ms. Cauro and 48 other newly arrived migrants and dropped them off on Martha’s Vineyard, a liberal enclave that until then had little firsthand experience with the surge in migration on the U.S.-Mexico border. [Emphasis added] … As it turned out, though, not all of them left. [Emphasis added] Ms. Cauro is one of at least four migrants who have quietly stayed behind on the island, forming bonds with a community that opened what doors it could. Ms. Cauro, 25, is working as a landscaper. Her brother, Daniel, 29, and her cousin, Eliud Aguilar, 28, found jobs in painting and roofing. [Emphasis added]

The Times also claimed in its report that Martha’s Vineyard has “no places for” newly arrived illegal aliens to stay. That claim was debunked last year by Breitbart News analysis, which found that the island could house some six million illegal aliens if necessary.

At the time of the illegal aliens’ arrival, Breitbart News also reviewed Airbnb and Vrbo listings, which showed a significant number of massive beachfront estates that remained empty in the fall and winter months.

The properties could have easily housed all 49 illegal aliens.

Last month, Breitbart News reported that American taxpayers are actually footing the bill for the minor inconvenience that residents on Martha’s Vineyard experienced when the illegal aliens arrived. The non-governmental organization (NGO) that provided limited resources to the arrivals is being reimbursed by the federal government.

