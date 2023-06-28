The Justice Department prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from bringing charges against Hunter Biden in Washington, DC, and California, according to the New York Times, which independently confirmed IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s allegations on Tuesday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) told reporters on Thursday the Justice Department twice prevented United States Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter Biden.

The establishment media’s reaction to the allegations appeared muted. CBS News and ABC News evening programming failed to report on Thursday night. And on Friday at about noon, Breitbart reported the Washington Post, Politico, New York Times, CNN, and MSNBC refused to post a story about the allegations on their front pages.

Five days later, on Tuesday, the Times’ Glenn Thrush and confirmed in the 21st paragraph of their story the IRS agents’ allegations of the DOJ’s stonewalling, “according to a person with knowledge of the situation”:

A similar request to prosecutors in the Central District of California, which includes Los Angeles, was also rejected, Mr. Shapley testified. A second former I.R.S. official, who has not been identified, told House Republicans the same story. That episode was confirmed independently to The New York Times by a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Times explained the DOJ’s practices demand that Weiss obtain approval and cooperation from the U.S. attorneys in California and Washington, DC, before proceeding with charges in their districts.