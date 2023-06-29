Chairmen Demand Testimony from U.S. Attorney in Hunter Biden Probe, Other DOJ, IRS, Secret Service Officials

Three House Republican chairmen are seeking testimony from U.S. Attorney David Weiss, along with ten other Justice Department officials, two IRS officials, and members of the Secret Service in relation to a Hunter Biden investigation.

“The federal government is supposed to work for the American people, but whistleblower evidence shows that several federal employees were working overtime to cover up for the Bidens,” Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), James Comer (R-KY), and Jason Smith (R-MO) said in a joint statement.

They added, “We need to hear from these federal employees and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power.”

Read copies of the letters below:

The move comes after two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Ways and Means Committee that they were told by Weiss, who led a five-year investigation into Hunter Biden, that the Justice Department had blocked him from leveling charges against Biden in both D.C. and California.

“The Biden Justice Department intervened and overstepped in a campaign to protect the son of Joe Biden by delaying, divulging, and denying an ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden’s alleged tax crimes,” Ways and Means concluded in a statement accompanied by copies of redacted testimony from both whistleblowers.

Weiss revealed through court filings last week an agreement he made with Hunter Biden’s attorneys that the younger Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of willful failure to pay federal income tax, as well as serve probation with the goal of dropping a third charge, a felony for possessing a firearm while illegally using or being addicted to drugs.

Comer was among numerous top House Republicans to denounce the agreement as a “sweetheart plea deal” and “slap on the wrist” while vowing to continue the congressional probe into the Biden family.

The three chairmen requested that not only Weiss appear before the Judiciary Committee, but also Lesley Wolf, whom the whistleblowers said took part in hindering the probe into the younger Biden, as well as nine others who work within the Justice Department.

In their request, directed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the chairmen wrote that they “seek to examine whistleblower claims that the Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden was purposely slow-walked and subjected to improper and politically motivated interference.”

Garland, for his part, has rejected claims that the Justice Department interfered in any way with Weiss’s probe, saying he gave Weiss “complete authority” to prosecute Hunter Biden however and wherever he wanted.

In similarly worded letters, the chairmen also wrote to IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel seeking testimony from two employees at his agency and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle seeking testimony from an unspecified number of Secret Service agents.

They stated in all three letters that they expect cooperation from the three Biden administration officials with scheduling the testimonies by July 13 and threatened to resort to “compulsory process,” such as using their subpoena power, should the officials not comply.