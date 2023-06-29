Hunter Biden’s estranged daughter, Navy Joan, will reportedly no longer be using his surname as part of the child support settlement with his former lover, Lunden Roberts.

While the deal between the two has not yet been fully made public, reports indicate that Hunter Biden’s monthly child support payments may drop significantly and that his daughter, Navy Joan, will not be benefitting from having the Biden family name. Per the Daily Mail:

A New York Post report published last week suggested that Roberts, 32, had signed a deal agreeing to slash the $20,000 Hunter pays each month to just $5,000 after he pleaded financial hardship. However, Roberts’ attorney Clinton Lancaster pushed back against the article, stating that no deal had been reached and refusing to confirm the figures involved. The confidential settlement means Hunter, 53, will avoid the scrutiny of a public paternity trial where details of his murky finances were likely to feature heavily.

Major redactions will be issued prior to the agreement going public to better protect Navy Joan’s upbringing. Roberts also dropped her demand that Navy change her surname to Biden, which Hunter fought strenuously. The two had initially reached a settlement in 2019, but Hunter later asked the court to lower his $20,000 a month child support payments, claiming he had financial hardships.

Allegedly, neither Hunter Biden nor President Joe Biden has met Navy Joan at this point. As Breitbart News reported last year, Joe Biden reportedly did not provide security for his granddaughter after Roberts began sounding the alarm in the wake of receiving multiple threats from her ex-fiancé — cage fighter Princeton Foster.

Roberts’ attorney, Clinton Lancaster, told the New York Post that the Bidens have gone out of their way to deliberately ignore Navy Joan.

“It’s not lost on anybody that Jill Biden wrote a children’s book and [dedicated it] to her grandchildren,” Lancaster said. “She could have kept it at that, but she named every child except Navy. They hung stockings for the dog at Christmas but not for Navy. That is one of the saddest things.”

