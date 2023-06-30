Donald Trump Greets Supporters at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia 

Former President Donald Trump made a stop at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia to greet a crowd full of excited supporters after his address at the annual Moms for Liberty summit. 

“President Trump having more fun than anybody at Pat’s,” Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted. “He loves Philly, and the feeling was mutual!”

Video from Trump’s appearance at Pat’s showed him taking selfies with police officers and his supporters. 

As Trump made his way to the window to order, the crowd chanted, “USA!” 

The crowd also chanted, “Trump” at one point. 

Trump’s supporters were seen holding a Trump 2020 campaign flag. 

At one point, Trump signed one of his supporters’ arms, to the crowd’s collective cheer. 

Trump was joined by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and his wife, Erika. 

One of Trump’s supporters showed off a tattoo of the former president that she had on her body.

As some pundits noted, Trump’s drew an excited crowd in the “deep blue” area of Philadelphia. 

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.

