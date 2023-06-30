Donald Trump Greets Supporters at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia 

Former President Donald Trump made a stop at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia to greet a crowd full of excited supporters after his address at the annual Moms for Liberty summit.
“President Trump having more fun than anybody at Pat’s,” Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted. “He loves Philly, and the feeling was mutual!”
WOW! Philly ROARS approval for Trump outside iconic steak restaurant.
Video from Trump’s appearance at Pat’s showed him taking selfies with police officers and his supporters.
Picture time in Philly! 📸 pic.twitter.com/UQrELQRLLh
As Trump made his way to the window to order, the crowd chanted, “USA!”
The crowd also chanted, “Trump” at one point.
President Trump makes a quick stop at @GenosSteaks in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/hph6Nfgpw4
Trump’s supporters were seen holding a Trump 2020 campaign flag.
At one point, Trump signed one of his supporters’ arms, to the crowd’s collective cheer.
President Trump signing arms in Philly! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PWSy0przWw
Trump was joined by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and his wife, Erika.
President Trump, Rep. @ByronDonalds and @ErikaDonalds at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philly! pic.twitter.com/DrAxS5rUy1
President Trump having more fun than anybody at Pat’s! He loves Philly, and the feeling was mutual! pic.twitter.com/1PQYxacqMO
One of Trump’s supporters showed off a tattoo of the former president that she had on her body.
This woman shows @realDonaldTrump her tattoo of him. ❤️🇺🇸
Rare appearance of our @JasonMillerinDC in this video, taking a video. @MJisMAGA @KToniii1 @suzost @hottamali02 @Kloft1818
Have you ever seen someone having a Biden Tattoo?! Hell NO! pic.twitter.com/krUGrX2K2a
As some pundits noted, Trump’s drew an excited crowd in the “deep blue” area of Philadelphia.
No other Republican would get this sort of reception in deep blue Philly. https://t.co/YQusxIvU49
