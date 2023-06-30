Donald Trump Greets Supporters at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia 

Former President Donald Trump made a stop at Pat’s King of Steaks in Philadelphia to greet a crowd full of excited supporters after his address at the annual Moms for Liberty summit.

“President Trump having more fun than anybody at Pat’s,” Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted. “He loves Philly, and the feeling was mutual!”

WOW! Philly ROARS approval for Trump outside iconic steak restaurant. pic.twitter.com/DyAfzlN3aR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 30, 2023

Video from Trump’s appearance at Pat’s showed him taking selfies with police officers and his supporters.

Picture time in Philly! 📸 pic.twitter.com/UQrELQRLLh — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

As Trump made his way to the window to order, the crowd chanted, “USA!”

The crowd also chanted, “Trump” at one point.

Trump’s supporters were seen holding a Trump 2020 campaign flag.

At one point, Trump signed one of his supporters’ arms, to the crowd’s collective cheer.

President Trump signing arms in Philly! 💪 pic.twitter.com/PWSy0przWw — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

Trump was joined by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and his wife, Erika.

President Trump having more fun than anybody at Pat’s! He loves Philly, and the feeling was mutual! pic.twitter.com/1PQYxacqMO — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) June 30, 2023

One of Trump’s supporters showed off a tattoo of the former president that she had on her body.

As some pundits noted, Trump’s drew an excited crowd in the “deep blue” area of Philadelphia.

No other Republican would get this sort of reception in deep blue Philly. https://t.co/YQusxIvU49 — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 🗽🍊 (@GavinWax) July 1, 2023

