Former President Donald Trump will praise the U.S. Supreme Court for stopping President Joe Biden’s “unfair” student debt transfer, according to prepared remarks obtained by Breitbart News ahead of his speech at the annual Moms for Liberty summit.

On Friday, the Court held that Biden’s attempted $430 billion debt transfer violated the U.S. Constitution.

As Breitbart News reported:

The Court considered two cases. In the first, Department of Education v. Brown, the Court decided that the plaintiffs, who were not eligible for Biden’s student loan relief, lacked standing to sue because they could not show that they had been harmed directly by it. But in the second, Biden v. Nebraska, the Court held that the State of Nebraska had shown that Biden’s plan would hurt MOHELA, its nonprofit student loan provider. Biden, through the Department of Education, sought to use emergency authority under the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act to extend temporary student loan forbearance into outright student loan cancelation. But the Court found that the cancelation went much further than a mere “waiver” contemplated under that law, and amounted to usurping Congress’s own fiscal powers.

The Court’s decision was made possible by Trump, as all three of his appointees, Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, and Amy Coney Barrett, sided with the majority.

“Today, the Supreme Court also ruled that President Biden is not allowed to wipe out trillions of dollars in student loan debt, which would have been very unfair to the millions of people who have paid their debt through hard work and diligence,” Trump’s remarks say.

Many conservatives thanked Trump for appointing three constitutionalist justices to the nation’s highest court after its decisions on Biden’s debt transfer and affirmative action in college admissions.

“The Trump Court is the greatest Supreme Court in American history,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) tweeted.

“MORE HUGE VICTORIES AT THE SUPREME COURT! There’s one person to thank for this: PRESIDENT TRUMP,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) tweeted. “Without him, NONE of this would be possible! Let’s get him BACK in the White House so he can appoint MORE great conservatives to the court!!”

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.