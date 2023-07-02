Roughly 300,000 illegal aliens across Illinois will soon be eligible to secure standard driver’s licenses thanks to a law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D).

Late last week, Pritzker signed into law HB 3882 which makes illegal aliens in Illinois eligible for standard driver’s licenses that are compliant with the federal government’s REAL ID Act.

Back in 2013, Breitbart News reported how Democrats in Illinois had passed a law that created the Temporary Visitor Driver’s License program which allowed illegal aliens to secure driver’s licenses with slight differences to the licenses given to American citizens and legal immigrants.

Under that program, about 300,000 illegal aliens have secured driver’s licenses. Thanks to Pritzker’s latest initiative, though, all of those illegal aliens will be eligible to switch to standardized driver’s licenses.

“This legislation is a significant step in eliminating the barriers to opportunity that many undocumented immigrants face,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We’re ensuring every eligible individual can obtain a driver’s license, making our roads safer, decreasing stigma, and creating more equitable systems for all.”

The law will take effect at the start of next year. Illinois, today, has an illegal alien population of about 680,000 — one of the largest in the United States.

Driver’s licenses for illegal aliens are vital for the open borders lobby because when illegal aliens are pulled over by local police, driving without a driver’s license is the first criminal charge that can put them in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.

In Fiscal Year 2022, illegal aliens with more than 17,500 drunk driving convictions were arrested by ICE agents. Illegal aliens with more than 8,700 drunk driving charges against them were also arrested by ICE agents within the same time period.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.