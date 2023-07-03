Boston University Law Students Urged to Seek Therapy in Response to Supreme Court Rulings

Boston University School of Law students are being urged to seek therapy in the wake of several conservative Supreme Court decisions, including a decision striking down the use of racial preferences in university admissions.

Fox News Digital reports that the BU Law Student Government Association’s (SGA) sent an email to students denouncing the Court’s decisions in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard (the racial preferences case), 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis (upholding the right of a website designer not to include pro-same-sex messages if the state demanded them), and Biden v. Nebraska (ending President Joe Biden’s student loan transfer program).

Fox noted that the SGA reminded students of the availability of mental health “wellness resources” in response:

“[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype,” the letter stated. “They may couch their opinion in legal jargon, but we all know what this opinion aims to do: advocate for a ‘colorblind’ admission process.” “However, as many of our students know and Justice Sotomayor says in her dissent, ‘ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,'” the letter proclaimed. “As a reminder, BU also offers a number of wellness resources that are willing and able to help students navigate these times.”

Law schools have become notorious in recent years for coddling left-wing students disappointed by reality. In 2016, some offered counseling services to students upset by Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

In 2020, students pressured some universities to cancel exams after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.

