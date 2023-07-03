DeSantis Administration Highlights ‘Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday’

The DeSantis administration is highlighting the “Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday” taking place in Florida, which involves a series of tax exemptions on a range of different products and categories through Labor Day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis initially announced the “largest tax relief proposal” in Florida’s history in February 2023. The proposal included permanent sales tax relief on baby and toddler necessities, as well as gas stoves and over-the-counter pet medication.

Months later, in June 2023, DeSantis signed the “Framework Freedom” budget, which included “a record $2.7 billion tax relief package.”

“We have stayed the course and put the individual freedoms of Floridians at the forefront of every decision, resulting in low unemployment, record tourism and a thriving economy,” DeSantis said at the time.

“Florida continues to lead the nation on all fronts, and we have laid the groundwork for generations of success. Through this year’s budget, we have cemented an economic framework which supports Florida’s families, business owners, and students in the pursuit of a prosperous future,” he added.

This was not the first time he had taken such action, either, as he signed a $1.2 billion tax relief package the year prior in May 2022 also.

The savings is been touted by the administration as the “Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday,” which began Monday, May 29, and will last until Monday, September 4, 2023. According to the governor, this three-month sales tax holiday will save Floridians “nearly $230 million”:

Make sure to take advantage of our Freedom Summer sales tax holiday that runs through Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/9bMOnRMFrJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 3, 2023

A brief look at the Florida Department of Revenue’s FAQs shows a variety of categories that will forgo sales tax during this period, with some exceptions. That includes boating and water activity supplies such as kayaks $500 or less, paddle boards $300 or less, or recreational inflatable water tubes or floats $150 or less. There are monetary limits in other areas as well in the camping category, fishing category, and general outdoor supplies, as well as entertainment.

“This tax holiday is part of Florida’s historic $2.7 billion tax cut that Governor DeSantis approved in the Framework for Freedom Budget,” the governor’s office noted in an email.