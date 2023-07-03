The United States Secret Service is investigating the “unknown item” discovered on the White House complex that led to an evacuation on Sunday, a Secret Service spokesman said Monday.

Asked why the White House was evacuated and if reports that cocaine was found on the premises are accurate, Secret Service spokesman Steven Kopek told Breitbart News in an email, “The Secret Service does not comment on an ongoing investigation.”

According to a report, the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division found the “unknown item on the White House complex,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Sunday. The division consists of uniformed officers that guard the White House complex and screen visitors.

“As a precaution, the White House grounds were evacuated, and the DC Fire Departments Hazmat team responded,” the spokesperson said.

An independent journalist posted photos of a D.C. Fire Department Hazmat truck that responded, as well as crews on the White House complex outside of the West Wing. The photos were posted in the evening, beginning around 7:47 p.m. ET.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.