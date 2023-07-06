Chris Christie Mocks Trump: ‘He’s Never Run Against Somebody from New Jersey’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie believes he is the man to match former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary field, asserting that the former president has “never run against somebody from New Jersey who understands what the New York thing is” and declaring that Trump “knows” that Christie is aware of “what his game is.”

Speaking to the New York Times, Christie, who was head of his state during the “BridgeGate” scandal, told the outlet that Trump is one of the “most unskilled politicians I’ve ever met.”

“I don’t think he’s ever gone up against somebody who knows how to do what he does. He’s never run against somebody from New Jersey who understands what the New York thing is and what he’s all about,” Christie said.

“For people like me, who’ve grown up here and lived my whole life in this atmosphere, he’s just one of a lot of people I know who have that personality. He knows I know what his game is,” Christie warned.

Christie’s tough guy persona, however, has not appeared to resonate with voters thus far. The latest Morning Consult survey, for instance, found Christie boasting the highest unfavorable rating among all the GOP candidates. Forty-six percent of Republican primary voters have an unfavorable view of the former governor. Further, he garners just two percent support, compared to Trump’s 57 percent in the crowded field.

That, however, has not stopped Christie and his criticisms.