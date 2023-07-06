Hunter Biden’s Prosecutor Worked for His Former Business Partner

Assistant United States Attorney Derek Hines, who previously worked for Hunter Biden’s business partner, signed off on the charges, along with U.S. Attorney David Weiss, against the president’s son for two federal tax violations and one violation of gun laws.
Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to the charges, which Republicans characterized as a sweetheart deal.
FYI, Derek Hines is one of the federal prosecutors on Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal.
Derek Hines served as special counsel to former FBI director Louis Freeh from 2013 through February 2015.
In April 2016, Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to 2 of then-VP Joe Biden's grandkids' trust. pic.twitter.com/TdPNIZ5J4B
Hines previously worked as a special counsel to former FBI Director Louis Freeh’s private company, according to his LinkedIn account. Freeh owned “Freeh Group International Solutions,” a lobbying firm with ties to the Biden family business. Their relationship dates back to 2013 when Hines served as special counsel to Freeh from 2013 to 2015.
Freeh is a longtime ally of the Bidens. Freeh sent $100,000 to a trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren, the New York Post reported in 2021. One month prior to the donation, Freeh inquired with Hunter about pursuing “future work options” together, with Joe Biden.
As Breitbart News reported, Hunter Biden began working for Popoviciu in the spring of 2015. According to Hunter Biden’s calendar, he met with Joe Biden three times from July 2015 to March 2016 following meetings with Romanian officials, while he was working on helping Popoviciu with a “conviction stemming from his purchase of a 550-acre parcel of government-owned land for a steep discount,” the New York Post reported.
From November 2015 to May 2017, Bladon Enterprises paid Robinson Walker, LLC over $3 million. Bladon Enterprises is reported to be Gabriel Popoviciu’s Cypriot company that he used to conduct business in Romania, according to the House Oversight Committee. Robinson Walker is the Biden family business partner who allegedly sent $1.3 million to the family.
The Biden family accounts received approximately $1.038 million from the Robinson Walker, LLC account after Bladon Enterprises deposits, the committee revealed in May based upon wire transfers. In total, 16 of the 17 payments from Bladon Enterprises to Robinson Walker, LLC were made while Joe Biden was vice president.
