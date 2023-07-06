Hunter Biden’s Prosecutor Worked for His Former Business Partner

Assistant United States Attorney Derek Hines, who previously worked for Hunter Biden’s business partner, signed off on the charges, along with U.S. Attorney David Weiss, against the president’s son for two federal tax violations and one violation of gun laws.

Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to the charges, which Republicans characterized as a sweetheart deal.

Hines previously worked as a special counsel to former FBI Director Louis Freeh’s private company, according to his LinkedIn account. Freeh owned “Freeh Group International Solutions,” a lobbying firm with ties to the Biden family business. Their relationship dates back to 2013 when Hines served as special counsel to Freeh from 2013 to 2015.

Freeh is a longtime ally of the Bidens. Freeh sent $100,000 to a trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren, the New York Post reported in 2021. One month prior to the donation, Freeh inquired with Hunter about pursuing “future work options” together, with Joe Biden.

The White House / YouTube