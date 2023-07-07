Nolte: Colonialists Ben and Jerry Lose $2 Billion in Market Cap After Boycott

The parent company for the left-wing colonialists known as Ben & Jerry’s has lost $2 billion in market cap after the colonialists hypocritically smeared America on the Fourth of July.

Looks like Ben & Jerry’s is becoming “The Bud Light of Ice Cream.”

The New York Post reports that shares of Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, “slid 0.8% Thursday after closing down 0.5% the previous day.” That equaled a market cap drop from $130.2 billion to 128.5 billion.

Remember that Ben & Jerry’s is a small part of Unilever, a massive, century-old British multinational that sells dozens of household brands.

So what could have caused this sudden stock dip after the Fourth of July weekend, a time when people consume more stuff, not less, most especially ice cream? And this was a hot Fourth of July—perfect for ice cream consumption. I know this because the wife and I were camping and had the air conditioning going full blast all day. (I won’t camp without air conditioning. I’m not a savage.)

Well, this $2 billion – with a “B” – loss just might have something to do with Ben & Jerry’s publishing an anti-American tweet on July 4 demanding America return all its land to the Indians. Ben & Jerry’s demanded we start with the “immediate” return of Mount Rushmore to the Sioux.

As I laid out this week, this is a stupid and, yes, immoral idea. Sometime in the past, the Sioux probably stole that land from another tribe. You see, Western Europeans did not introduce land theft, slavery, and genocide to the American Indian. Long before we arrived, the Indians had colonizing down pat. For thousands and thousands of years, tribes were wiped out, enslaved, and stole land from other tribes. How far back are we supposed to go with these reparations? Why return stolen land to the Sioux if the Sioux were sitting on stolen land?

We won. That’s what happened. America won the 400-year war for the American West. Both sides committed unforgivable atrocities. America’s federal government broke way too many treaties. But we won. Sorry, not sorry. If we hadn’t won this land from the Indians, there would be no air conditioning.

Anyway, this story took a glorious turn when it was discovered that Ben and Jerry are both colonialists whose Vermont headquarters sits on land stolen from the Abenaki (who probably stole it from some other tribe).

Normal people have had it, which should worry corporate America more than anything. Transheuser Busch decided to do business with a transvestite. The results have been catastrophic, especially for the doornail-dead Bud Light brand. Target decided to get into the child grooming business with Satanists. The results have been catastrophic. The Walt Disney Co. embraced woke identity politics and grooming. The results have been catastrophic, especially for its movie division, which released one flop after another.

We normal people are hard to stir. You see, normal people are pretty content with their lives and believe in live and let live. We tend to shrug things off and focus on our priorities: family, work, home, air conditioning… But these left-wing companies have red-lined our tolerance. We’re sick of being bombarded with sexual deviancy. Our kids are being targeted with what can only be called corporate grooming. Demanding we give land back to Indians who likely stole it themselves…? Man alive.

We’ve had enough. These corporations have abused our goodwill, and it’s costing them billions. The hard part will be trying to win us back. Because once you lose normal people, we tend to stay lost.

