Allegations emerged Thursday of U.S. law enforcement officials setting a meeting with a “missing” Biden family whistleblower, Dr. Gal Luft, who claims authorities arrested him in Cyprus to prevent his cooperation with House Oversight Committee chair James Comer’s (R-KY) probe into the Biden family.

Comer wanted to interview Luft as a “potential witness” before he went into hiding after his arrest in February. Authorities charged Luft with conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to the UAE, Kenya, and Libya, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and making a false statement.

Luft claims he skipped bail in Cyprus in April while awaiting extradition: “I did not believe I will receive a fair trial in a New York court,” he said.

As a fugitive, Luft alleges his testimony to the committee would show the Biden family received money from CEFC China Energy Co, an entity linked to the CCP. He also claims the Bidens had a mole inside the FBI who shared information to the benefit of the family business.

Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, said he gave the incriminating evidence of Biden family wrongdoing to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 secret meeting. But U.S. authorities covered up the meeting, he alleged.

On Thursday, allegations surfaced via a document from Miranda Devine that supports the alleged meeting occurred. The reported document represents the first alleged proof of his claims:

Here is the letter Geoffrey Berman, then the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, sent to Gal Luft to set up the Brussels meeting https://t.co/aPUBMwvVUi pic.twitter.com/OjfTcTrx4O — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 6, 2023

Luft said six U.S. authorities attended the Brussels meeting, including four FBI agents and two prosecutors from the Southern District of New York, named Daniel Richenthal and Catherine Ghosh.

“Why did the government dispatch to Europe so many people?” Luft asked in a video released Wednesday in the New York Post.

“They knew very well I’m a credible witness and I have insider knowledge about the group and individuals that enriched the Biden family,” he said.

“Over an intensive two-day meeting, I shared my information about the Biden family’s financial transactions with CEFC, including specific dollar figures,” he added. “I also provided the name of Rob Walker, who later became known as Hunter Biden’s bagman.”

Walker is an infamous character involved in the Biden business. Suspicious activity reports obtained by Comer’s committee revealed Rob Walker received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Walker was also cc’d on a 2017 email chain between Hunter and two of his former business partners, Tony Bobulinski and James Gilliar, about ten percent “held by H for the big guy.”

According to an IRS whistleblower’s testimony, U.S. officials prevented prosecutors from questioning Walker about the email.

